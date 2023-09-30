MESA, ARIZONA.-With solid pitching, which allowed only three hits combined, and with an offense that contributed to the cause by hitting in a timely manner, Algodoneros de Guasave headed to a 3-0 shutout over Naranjeros de Hermosillo, in game held at Sloan Park, in this desert city, on the Friday day of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta tournament, which brought together many Guasave fans based in this area of ​​the country and others who made the trip especially for the event.

With the result, Algodoneros has won four games by shutout in the two tournaments it has taken part in (La Paz and now here in Arizona).

Jeffry Niño was in charge of starting for Algodoneros de Guasave.

LAUNCHERS

Guasave’s opener, Jeffry Niño looked very good in the two innings he pitched, as he navigated without problems and struck out a couple; The winner Geno Encina, Felipe Acosta, Ariel Gracia, Víctor Buelna, Carlos Morales, Rafael Córdova and Brandon Koch followed, who scored the save.

The defeated José Miguel Ramírez pitched three innings, in which he had four hits and two runs; Fernando Salas, Raúl Barrón, Sebastián Gálvez, Jorge Franco and Ricardo Hernández continued.

Randy Delgado is thrown out at second base.

OFFENSIVE

Algodoneros took the lead in the third inning with two runs. After one out, Alejandro Ortiz walked, followed by Kristian Delgado’s double to center.

José Félix pushed the run of the pool with a single up the middle, with which Ortiz scored, and practically there the game was decided.

Moments later, Delgado scored on a sacrifice fly to Rainel Rosario’s eight.

Guasave, to the pleasure of his people, scored the insurance run in the top of the eighth, when Arturo Rodríguez, who had reached base with a single, scored on a wild pitch by the current pitcher, Jorge Franco.

FOR LATER

Tomorrow, Algodoneros faces Águilas de Mexicali in their second game of the tournament, at 4:00 p.m., with Nico Tellache in the center of the diamond.