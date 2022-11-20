Guasave, Sinaloa.- With an unstoppable producer in the sixth inning of the ex-blanquiazul Miguel Guzman, Mayos de Navojoa beat Algodoneros de Guasave 4-3 to even them out, but despite this the troop led by Óscar Robles remained sub-leaderate.

LAUNCHERS

The victory he wrote it down Édgar Torres, who worked for six innings, in which he gave up three runs, walked one and struck out six. Then came Francisco Haro, Esteban Haro and Max Kuhns, the latter culminating in the rescue.

The rookie Jesús Broca began by the blue ship, who left the match in the same first roll after not being able to withdraw any out. Entering the remove Jesús Huerta, Felipe Arredondo, the defeated Dalton Rodríguez, Rafael Córdova, Jeff Ibarra, Carlos Morales and Brandon Koch.

THE OFFENSIVE

The tribe were the first to put music on the scoreboard when in the same first inning with a double by Asael Sánchez a couple of lines came.

Mayos added another leading off the third with Ian Sagdal’s homer.

Algodoneros closed the gap in the bottom of the third, where

Heberto Félix, with a ground ball to shortstop, drove in Ramón Ramírez.

Already in the fourth roll, Jesús Castillo with a homer to the right brought Erisbel Arruebarruena ahead, to tie the match at three runs.

WHAT’S COMING

This afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., Algodoneros, with Jeff Kinley in the center of the diamond, will seek to win the series against Mayos, who will send Luis Payán to the hill.