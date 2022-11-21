Guasave, Sinaloa.- When the 27th out of the first round fell, Algodoneros de Guasave got the nine points, after leaving Mayos de Navojoa on the fieldwhom they beat 2-1, to win the last series of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League and thus take nine points.

with this result cotton left his record at 20-15, to finish in the second position of the general standingwhile Mayos was 16-19 to be located in the seventh step.

the serpentine

For Mayos the hostilities were opened by the native of Batamote, Luis Payán, and he was relieved by Tasker Strobel, Francisco Haro, Esteban Haro and the defeated Max Kuhns.

The North American Jeff Kinley started for Algodoneros and then Rafael Córdova, Carlos Morales and Brandon Koch came to the removal, who took charge of the ninth inning to take the victory.

the offensive

The Sonoran tribe scored the race of the pool in the fifth inning, when the pitcher Kristian Delgado opened the round with a double to the domains of Alan Sánchez, and went down to the pentagon with a sacrifice fly from Zach Nehrir, to the right field .

The Algodoneros tied the game at one run when Jesús Castillo caught a pitch to Esteban Haro and deposited it behind the right field fence.

the blue and white they took the win in the ninth inningwhen Heberto Félix received a passport and then Alan López entered to run, who came to the plate with a simple producer of Erisbel Arruebarruena to the right field, to turn Kuroda Park into a madhouse, Well, that earned them second place in the standing.