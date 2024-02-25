GUASAVE, SINALOA.- After the balance made after finishing the 2023-2024 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, the board of Algodoneros de Guasave made the decision to terminate the employment relationship with Óscar Robles, who served as manager of the club from 2019 to date.

That is why the Algodoneros Club thanks Robles for his dedication and work, and wishes him much success in the new projects he undertakes.

Background

Robles led Algodoneros to four rounds of the playoffs since his arrival to the organization on November 2, 2019, when he took the place of Rigo Beltrán, in what was called the comeback season.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Óscar Robles is no longer the helmsman of Algodoneros.

That year he was unable to qualify the team, but in the 2020-2021 competition, apart from having been the manager of the year, he had his first appearance in the playoffs, falling by the wayside in the first phase against Tomateros de Culiacán, who curiously, a season after (2021-2022), eliminated him in the semifinal round.

In the 2022-2023 campaign, Algodoneros reached the grand final, which they lost in six games to Cañeros de Los Mochis.

In the season that is still in force, Algodoneros was the super leader of the tournament with a record of 39-29, however, they were eliminated in the first round by Águilas de Mexicali.