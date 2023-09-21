LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR.- Ramón Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Alan López produced three runs with a double, but it was not enough, since Algodoneros de Guasave fell to Cañeros de Los Mochis to the sound of 6-5 in 10 inningsin a game held within the first day of the Baja Series 2023 tournament.

Launchers

Por Algodoneros opened Dalton Rodríguez, who scored four runs in one inning, three of them earned; Arial Gracia, Felipe Acosta, Edwin Cervantes, Felipe Arredondo, Víctor Buelna, Miguel Aguilar, Carlos Morales, the defeated Alejandro Longoria and Juan Pablo Tirado supported him.

The Colombian Carlos Ocampo started for Cañeros, who struck out the first six opponents he faced, but in the third round the world came crashing down on him; He was followed by Rigoberto Borbolla, Vicente Valenzuela, Irving Machuca, Luis Gastélum and the winner Diego Granado.

Alan López, from Algodoneros, had three RBIs one night.

Offensive

The game was decided in the tenth inning, when with men in the last two bags, a “sin” came from the second baseman that allowed the run to come in that ended a marathon game that lasted just over four hours.

Cañeros attacked early, as he had a four-run rally in the same first inning. Juan Uriarte doubled with the bases loaded and produced the first two, but on the same play, the ball hit the center fielder, which allowed the third of the attack to be scored.

Subsequently, Juan Carlos Camacho gave a sacrifice fly to seven, with which Uriarte scored the fourth line of the rally.

The greens’ joy did not last long, since in the top of the third, Algodoneros turned the score around with a five-run rally.

Alan López led the attack by hitting a bases-loaded double, producing three. The gunpowder was still smoking when Ramón Ramírez hit a panoramic home run, with which he took out “El Cuate” López.

The tie for the greens came in the seventh inning, thanks to an RBI single by pinch-hitter Manuel Urías.

Actions from the match between Algodoneros de Guasave and Cañeros de Los Mochis.

The next

For this afternoon, in their second duel of this tournament, Algodoneros and Cañeros meet again, but now at 4:00 p.m.

Left-handed Nico Tellache will open for Guasave, while Vidal Sotelo will open for Los Mochis.