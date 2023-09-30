GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Once again the Algodoneros de Guasave were affected by the list of extreme fatigue for this winter released by Major League Baseball, which is made up of 28 players of which five are part of the organization.

To rest

It should be noted that the launcher was added to this list Óscar Rojas, whose last participation with Algodoneros was in the 2021-2022 seasonleaving a record of 0-1 in wins and losses in 12 games, all in relief where he pitched for nine and two-thirds innings where he received eight runs and walked 12 and struck out six.

The pitcher, native of Guanajuato, has not been active in the New York Mets branches this year.

For his part, the right-hander from the Linces de Guasave Manuel Castro played in Class “A” for the San Diego Padres. and is on the seven-day disabled list, where he went 3-1 in wins and losses, with a 3.95 ERA in 12 games, five of them as a starter, in which he worked for 46 innings where he was scored 20 earned runs, walked 12 and hit 55 rivals.

The man from Guasaven finished 0-1 last season with Algodoneros with an ERA of 2.92 in 12 and a third innings of pitching where he hit 15 opponents.

Regarding right-handed pitcher Christian Crespo, who belongs to the San Diego Padres, he entered the 60-day injured list.

The blue and whites who will be forced to rest are the receivers Alberto Barriga and Heber Villalobos, from the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres respectively; The latter was at the Algodoneros training camp.

Both elements will be out of circulation since they were affected by an injury during the season.