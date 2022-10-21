Guasave, Sinaloa.- With a quality streamer from Matt Pobereyko and an offense led by Jesse Castillo and Ángel Erro, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Cañeros de Los Mochis 6-1, in order to secure the second series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

The Blue and Whites with this success placed their numbers at five wins and three losses, while the Greens set the record at three wins and five setbacks.

PITCHERS

Matt Pobereyko won the match, working through six shutout innings, four walks and five strikeouts. He was followed by Jeff Ibarra, Rafael Córdova, Alejando Barraza, Iván Izaguirre and Brandon Koch came to retire the last two thirds of the match to earn his fifth save.

Yoanner Negrín charged with the setback, receiving three runs, in one inning and two thirds of work. He was assisted by Brayan Muñoz, Manuel Urías, Luis Gastélum, José Rodríguez, Tomás Solís and José Quezada.

THE RACES

Algodoneros headed for victory from the first inning when Ángel Erro with a double to the right he sent Alan López and Jorge Flores to the plate.

For the second set, Justin Byrd hit with the bases loaded, sent Francisco Hernández with the third of the match.

Those led by Óscar Robles returned to the fray in the seventh down, first Justin Byrd with a two-season hit sent Alan López to the set, who had reached the mats with a walk and Jesse Castillo with a single to the left field, put the actions 6-0, in the spike of Jorge Flores and Byrd.

In the opening of the ninth round, the emerald team took off the shutout when Justin Dean with unstoppable drove in Bruce Maxwell.

FOR TODAY

Tonight sharp at 8:30 p.m. Cotton growers from Guasave will visit Águilas de Mexicali. It should be noted that the helmsman Óscar Robles for the first of the series will send the rookie Jesús Broca to the center of the diamond, while Fernando Solano will do it for the feathered ones.