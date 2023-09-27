GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The At the end of training, Algodoneros de Guasave traveled to La Mesa, Arizona, to participate in the official Mexican Fiesta tournament. in which they will face Yaquis from Ciudad Obre-gón, Naranjeros from Hermo-sillo and Águilas from Mexicali.

On Thursday there will be a duel against a Minor League teamwhere Jesús Broca will be the opener.

For Friday’s duel, against Naranjeros, Jefrry Niño will go, while on Saturday they will face Águilas and on Sunday the rival will be Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón, where old scores will be settled.

During training they worked defensively. Rodolfo Pardini.

Training

Today’s practice was light, which consisted of agility and coordination work for the position players, while the pitchers did short sprints and jumps, so as not to lose strength in their legs.

The activity was complemented with bullpen work, as well as defensive and batting practice.

Chat

“The goal from day one is the championship, we have been close and shown that we can, so God first, let’s hope things happen so we can win it,” said pitcher Alejandro Barraza.

Regarding his role within the team, in which he has become a key pitcher in the relays, Barraza pointed out that this is something that experience has given him, and that far from feeling pressure, he feels calm.

Emmanuel Valdez advises Heberto Félix. Alexei Grave