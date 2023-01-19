Hermosilo, Sonora.- With solid pitching from Matt Pobereyko and timely hitting from Jesús Castillo, driving in the two runs of the game, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Naranjeros de Hermosillo 2-0 to settle in the grand final of the Arco Mexicana League of the Pacific, where Cañeros de Los Mochis will be measured.

Monticular work

Matt Pobereyko scored the victory in this sixth game after throwing seven full innings, where he faced 24 men, made 91 pitches, got two hits, scored 4 chocolates and didn’t score a run; followed by Jeff Ibarra, Carlos Morales and Rafael Córdova, the rescue was credited.

Elián Leyva was the one who bit the dust for Naranjeros after lasting six and a third innings, threw 82 pitches, struck out eight opponents, walked one and allowed two runs; César Vargas and Thomas Mcllralth followed.

Esteban Quiroz hit a double through center field in the same first inning, so that later Jesús Castillo arrives with another two-season stick to the alley between left and center to send Quiroz to the plate with the 1-0.

In the seventh chapter, Jesús Castillo produced again and with a tremendous four-cornered stick all over the right field, he put the score 2-0 in favor of the Blue and Whites.