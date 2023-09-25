LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR.- Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón beat 2-1 Algodoneros de Guasave to take away the undefeated record and take the championship in the grand final duel of the 2023 Baja Series Tournament which was held in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

Algodoneros remained second in the championship, with a lost game (3-1), since they arrived undefeated, but baseball is capricious like that; Yaquis finished with a 2-2 record.

Jorge Flores reaches first base.

Launchers

Nico Tellache started for Algodoneros, who pitched two innings with one hit and three strikeouts; Then Miguel Aguilar, Edwin Crevantes (one inning with three strikeouts), Carlos Morales, Ariel Gracia, the defeated Felipe Acosta, Marcos Fregozo and Víctor Buelna paraded.

Néstor Anguamea started for Yaquis, with three inningsfollowed by Marco Pérez, the winner Carlos Vázquez, Isaías Félix and Gael Bermúdez, who earned the save with three strikeouts.

José Heberto Félix was the starting catcher of the game.

Offensive

Yaquis went ahead in the third inning with a run, after Miguel Aguilar had gotten the first two outs of the round easily.

Christopher Gastélum received a base and advanced to second with a wild pitch, and from there he scored driven with a single to the middle by Antonis Macías.

TOlgodoneros tied it in spectacular fashion at the bottom of the sixth inning. Heberto Félix opened the round with a hit, Brandon Jaime came in to run for him, who advanced to second with a walk to Francisco Hernández and later scored in wildpitch.

The tribe took advantage and resolved the game in the seventh inning, with a run on Felipe Acosta, who Fernando Villalobos led off with a double; After advancing to third with a sacrifice fly to the middle, he scored the leadoff with a single to nine by Braulio Cavero.