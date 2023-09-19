GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Within the framework of a true party, this afternoon the new uniforms that Algodoneros de Guasave will wear in the 2023-2024 season of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League were presented.

With a well-prepared event, which had the added bonus of being broadcast through the FacebookLive platform, the fans were able to observe, through a catwalk-type parade, the five uniforms that the home team will proudly wear in the imminent coastal baseball campaign.

The first uniform presented was the home uniform, which is white with touches of baby blue and pink, which was one of the most cheered by the audience.

Jesús Castillo wears one of the new Algodoneros de Guasave uniforms.

It has the Algodoneros legend on the front, with an elegant and striking touch, which will give its wearers great visibility on the playing field.

The outfit to be worn during the visit will be in gray, with the legend Guasave on the front in baby blue.

To give variety to the outfits, the alternative combination will be in the classic striped design, in baby blue, which is adorned with the cotton logo on the left side of the chest.

The pitcher Iván Izaguirre for the uniform.

New this year will be the commemorative uniform for pitcher Matt Pobereyko, who passed away in February of this year.

As his favorite outfit was paradoxically used to commemorate the Day of the Dead, this time garments were designed in dark colors, with patterns alluding to our deceased, as it has the added bonus that on one of the sleeves it has a logo in which the face stands out. of which he was also known as the “King of Punch”.

Jersey alluding to the “Punch King” Matt Pobereyko.

This uniform made a pleasant impression but it did not stop there, and to evoke the era of the old guard, a retro set was presented in beige and blue, with the old typography with the name of Algodoneros in lowercase letters.

Surely that uniform will transport a good number of fans to the era of the 90s and 2000s.

José Heberto Félix presents the uniform that will transport a good number of fans to the era of the 90s and 2000s.

All sets will be accompanied by caps from the prestigious brand New Era, which designed each element with the appropriate colors that will provide an exact combination.

The event closed with the presentation of the author of the designs, Brisia Careli Hernández Raygoza, who year after year strives to comply with every detail and to keep the standards of the Algodoneros de Guasave uniforms very high.