Guasave, Sinaloa.- Combining a jewel of pitching by Nico Tellache and home runs by Jesús Castillo and Joey Terdoslavich, Algodoneros de Guasave defeated Sultanes de Monterrey 2-1 and thus placed halfway to the semifinal of the 2022-2023 season of the Pacific Mexican Arc League.

launchers

Lefty Nico Tellache claimed the success by working for seven and a third innings, where he allowed four hits and decorated his pitching work with six chocolates. Rafael Córdova followed and Brando Koch pitched the ninth for the save.

The setback was for Matt Hartman as he received a pair of solo home runs in six innings of pitching work and six strikeouts. Jonás Garibay and Joe Riley took over.

Offensive

The blue and whites headed to victory in the lower part of the second roll where they hit panoramic home runs through the right field by the cachanilla Jesús Castillo and Joey Terdoslavich.

The Sultans took off the shutout in the eighth inning with a home run by emerging Issmael Salas.

On tour

Tomorrow, at 6:30 p.m., Sinaloa time, the third of the series will be played in royal lands, where Óscar Robles will send Jeff Kinley to the center of the diamond, while Kurt Heyer will start for Sultanes.