LA MESA, ARIZONA.- Despite the home runs by Keven Lamas and Orlando Piña, Algodoneros de Guasave and Águilas de Mexicali tied at seven runs in a duel agreed to seven innings, at the closing of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta Tournament, which was held in La Mesa, Arizona.

The serpentine

By Algodoneros it began Edwin Cervantes, who was followed Felipe Acosta, Ariel Gracia, Víctor Buelna, Carlos Morales, Rafael Córdova and Brandon Koch.

For Águilas it was started by Eduardo Vera, Brack Warren, Patrick Weigel, Valente Bellozo, Roque Gutiérrez and finished by Juan Macías.

Felipe Acosta relieved in the match against Águilas de Mexicali.

Offensive

Águilas took the lead with three runs in the first inning. The one in the pool entered with a single to the right by Anthony Giansanti, while the remaining two were scored with a home run by Kennys Vargas in the center.

But Algodoneros’ response was immediate, since at the end of the first they equalized the score with a panoramic home run through the middle by Orlando Piña, who beat Jorge Flores and Jesse Castillo.

Castillo himself produced the takeoff in the third, with unstoppable to the right, with which Rainel Rosario scored.

Héctor Hernández sent one more in the fourth with an undisputed nine. Águilas came close in the fifth with an RBI single by Kenny Vargas.

Algodoneros put the score in their favor 6-4 in the sixth, with a grounder to second by Keven Lamas, with which Alan López struck.

It seemed like everything was over, but in the top seventh, Mexicali made a three-run rally that turned the score around.

Óliver Carrillo produced the first with a single, and later scored with a triple by Alejandro Flores, to tie the score. The one with the advantage was scored by Flores, driven with a slow ground ball to the initial ball by Álex Mejía.

The end of the seventh came, and with two outs on the board, Keven Lamas hit a home run to the left, to declare the tie.

The next

Algodoneros will resume training on Tuesday at Kuroda Park, starting at 4:00 p.m., and on Wednesday they will begin their adventure in the 2023 Governor’s Cup, the Alberto Vega Chávez stadium in Guamúchil.