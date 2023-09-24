LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR.- Solid work from the pitching staff, supported by a run in the sixth inning, led to Algodoneros de Guasave to a 1-0 victory over Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón, to become a finalist in the Baja Series 2023 tournament, which is held in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

Algodoneros closed the official role with an undefeated record of 3-0, but the important thing is that their pitching resulted in three consecutive shutouts.

Tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., they will go for the Baja Series Cup championship

Activity of the duel between Algodoneros and Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón.

Launchers

Jeffry Niño started for Algodoneros, working two innings, with one hit and three bases; Dalton Rodríguez, the winner Rafael Córdova, Brandon Koch, Felipe Arredondo, Iván Arredondo, Alejandro Barraza and rookie Juan Pablo Tirado retired the last third of the match to earn the save.

Fernando Sánchez started for Yaquis, with two innings of work, in which he struck out four and received two hits; The rest was taken by Javier Arturo López, the defeated Ernesto Borges, Luis Cabrera, Carlos Carra and Luis Sauceda.

The power

Algodoneros broke the string of zeros and resolved the game in the sixth inning with a run. With the bases loaded and one out, Sebastián Lizárraga grounded to short, but avoided the double play, allowing Alejandro “Cora” Ortiz to cross the pentagon safely.

The next

Óscar Robles’ pupils will return to the Kuroda Park stadium on Tuesday for a light practice.

On Wednesday they will make the trip to Mesa, Arizona, where on Friday they will face Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

Meanwhile, next Saturday, in that same stadium, they will take on Águilas de Mexicali as their rival.

It should be noted that the blue and white team will be part of the Governor’s Cup tournament in Guamúchil starting October 4.

At the end of this competition they will be part of the Foursquare of Wellbeing, where on Sunday, October 8, they will receive the Venados de Mazatlán in their stadium.