algiers returned to claim this Tuesday the constitutional order in Nigerin support of the “legitimate” president Mohamed Bazoumand warned of the intentions of foreign military intervention in the neighboring country – with which it shares more than 1,000 kilometers of border – after the ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Algeria “appeals for caution and moderation in the face of the intentions of foreign military interventionwhich unfortunately are not excluded options and which can be resorted to but which only represent factors that complicate and increase the severity of the current crisis,” he said in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Algerian diplomacy He defended the use of “peaceful means that prevent brother Niger and the region as a whole from an escalation of insecurity and stability and prevent our peoples from further adversities and tragedies.”

The ECOWAS He gave an ultimatum to the coup leaders last Sunday by declaring that he does not exclude the “use of force” if they do not release and return the deposed president to power within a week. As a consequence, the members of said institution ordered the closure of the land borders with Nigerthe suspension of commercial flights to its territory, in addition to commercial and financial transactions.

The European Union supported this initiative and warned that it could suspend its financial support to this country, a strategic ally in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, while Spain has frozen bilateral development cooperation.

For its part, the military junta, self-styled National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CLSP)accuses ECOWAS of preparing a military intervention in Niamey “in collaboration with African countries that are not members of the organization and certain Western countries”.

Algeria was one of the first countries to react on July 26 to the coup d’état, due to the alleged “continuous deterioration of the security situation and the economic and social mismanagement“.

After assuming all the legislative and executive powers “waiting for the return to normal constitutional order”, the board decided to suspend all institutions, close its borders and impose a night curfew until further notice.

Niger has thus become the fourth country in West Africa led by a military junta, after Mali, Guinea-Conakry and Burkina Fasowhere there have also been coups between 2020 and 2022.

This is the second coup attempt since bazoum He was elected in the 2021 elections and the fifth since the country’s independence in 1960.

EFE

