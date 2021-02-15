The San Roque de Algezares Infant School It will be built on an area of ​​2,300 square meters located on Subida a la Fuensanta street. Specifically, it is the location that the previous school shared with the current Health Center, whose premises will soon be moved to a new building located on Pintor Antonio Roca Martínez street.

The Councilor for Education and Infant Schools, Belén López, together with the members of the Municipal Board of Algezares, visited this Monday the land on which the new center will be built, which will have a capacity to house 84 students, between 0 and 3 years old, from this and other surrounding districts, according to municipal sources in a statement.

For the mayor, «the objective is to provide this town with a school adapted to all legal and regulatory requirements, as it should be noted that the space must meet the conditions required by the Ministry of Education for the construction of educational spaces. It will be a more modern center, with more capacity and adjusted to all the needs of today.

In accordance with the guidelines set forth by the municipal service of Infant Schools and the program of needs facilitated by it, the construction of a center is projected, with capacity for 84 students, with the following dependencies: the teaching area, which will house 7 classrooms, 3 children’s toilets, a bedroom and a walk-through area; the general services units will be made up of a multipurpose room, dining room, kitchen, food storage, waste room, laundry, toilets and facilities room; Finally, there is the management and administration area, made up of the lobby, office, educators’ room, storage of teaching materials, distributor, adapted toilets and a cleaning room.

The municipal technicians estimate that the basic bidding budget for the construction project of the new school will be around 1,500,000 euros, an amount that also includes the conditioning of the outdoor area, such as the patio. The execution period will be 12 months, from the award of the works. During today’s event, the poster with which the beginnings of the works are announced has been placed. The Councilor for Education and Nursery Schools explains “while the works of the new health center are being completed, the municipal technicians will continue to advance in the drafting of the project in order to speed up all the procedures and begin as soon as possible with the demolition of the buildings.

Origins of the project



Algezares is one of the six districts of the municipality that have a nursery school, a service that the City Council has provided to its neighbors for more than 40 years. The project for the construction of the new school dates back to May 2019, when the Department set out to develop improvement works in the facilities and, after them, the municipal technicians determined that the damage to the structure was serious and that therefore, they prevented guaranteeing the safety of children and teachers.

From there, the Department began a process of communication and direct contact with the families to collect all the proposals and assess the different options around the relocation of students and the future of the school, under the supervision of municipal technicians . Thus, meetings were held with the members of the AMPA and with the families, and an information tent was set up to publicize, in detail, the current situation of the San Roque school.

In this way, after studying all possible spaces, finally the boys and girls started the 2019/2020 academic year in a center in El Palmar, which met all the requirements and needs of the regulations for educational spaces, where they continue today.

The ultimate location



Fixed the problem of the temporary location of the San Roque Infant School, the City Council, through the Council and the different municipal departments, together with the Municipal Board, initiated a process of information and participation to determine the future of the new center.

“It is an emblematic educational center for this district, with many years of history, an achievement and pride for its inhabitants,” added Belén López, who assures that “when it comes to the future of our children, the decision is not easy so I wanted the neighbors themselves to decide on it.

After considering all the available options, consulted and supported by the municipal architects and technicians of the Office of Municipal Works and Projects of the City Council, the Plenary of the Municipal Board agreed to the location of Subida de la Fuensanta street, where the current Health Center and the old nursery school are located.