Last Sunday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to immediately supply Lebanon with fuel to operate power plants and restore electricity in the country, in light of the fuel shortage that led to the shutdown of power plants in Lebanon.

According to a statement by Sonatrach, the shipment, which was prepared at the Skikda oil port, is estimated at about 30 thousand tons of fuel as a first stage, and will be shipped to Lebanon via the fuel tanker “Eniker”, affiliated with the Sonatrach group, which will set sail tomorrow, Thursday, towards Lebanon.

The statement said, “In implementation of the order of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Sonatrach began yesterday, Tuesday, shipping the first shipment of fuel to the State of Lebanon,” stressing that this initiative “comes to support Lebanon with energy and help it overcome its current crisis, in a step that reflects the depth of bilateral relations between Algeria and Lebanon.”

This operation aims to “stand by our brotherly Lebanon in these difficult circumstances, by immediately providing it with quantities of fuel to operate power plants and restore electricity in the country.”

“This initiative reflects Sonatrach’s firm commitment to supporting the decisions of the Algerian state and strengthening fraternal ties with Lebanon, which reflects the spirit of cooperation and solidarity between the two countries,” according to the statement.