The independents, under the electoral fund, turned into the second political force, crowding out traditional parties known for their organization and spread at the national level.

Many observers of the political scene considered that the Liberals (independent lists) made a surprise by achieving the second place before political forces and organized party formations that have their well-known electoral base, and therefore, according to these temporary results announced by the Independent National Election Authority, they turned into the second political force in the country, which gives them Preference for representation inside the dome of the lower chamber of the Algerian Parliament.

Free or independent lists entered the midst of these first parliamentary elections under a new constitution and election law, with their number reaching 837 lists compared to 646 party lists.

Observers say that the “Ahrar” lists succeeded in passing the “sieve” of the Independent National Electoral Authority with a large number, and activated its electoral campaign without knots in a new experience, especially since most of its members are university youth looking for a place in the “new Algeria”.

It should be noted that the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has committed to funding the campaign of independent candidates under 40 years of age, in an effort to remove corrupt money from political action.

New reading of the scene

The Liberals achieved a surprise in these parliamentary elections, according to many observers, by winning the bet that was hanging on them and achieving a very advanced rank, especially if we look at the number of their candidate lists, which numbered 837, compared to the last parliamentary elections in 2017, where they obtained 28 seats Just.

This result, according to several readings, will re-arrange the papers in the parliamentary scene, as it will give the traditional parties a new reading within their ranks in light of the rapid developments in the political arena that is undergoing important transformations, not least the view of the Algerian citizen who no longer sees with satisfaction the role of the parties in Transfer his concerns and social concerns.

A map between tradition and innovation

Political science researcher Hamza Zayit said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the victory of the free with a significant share of the vote was expected, but not in second place behind a party with a historical heritage that made it always enjoy a stable electoral bowl (the National Liberation Front Party).” But he added, “Secondly, the solutions of the free people or the independent lists came as a surprise to many.”

In comparison with other countries and experiences known for electoral participation of this type, researcher Hamza Zayit considered that “in all countries of the world, the percentage of free people or independents does not exceed 20 percent,” and about the future role of free people in the country’s political map in view of upcoming events.

The political science researcher himself explained that “he thinks that this bloc will announce its support for the president’s program with the traditional parties of power, which will enable the president to appoint a prime minister and form the new government.”

This vision comes in implementation of what the Algerian constitution stipulates in Article 103, which states that “the government is led by a prime minister in the event that the legislative elections result in a presidential majority and a prime minister in the event that they result in a parliamentary majority.”