Algeria (Agencies)

Yesterday, the voting process for the Algerian community residing abroad began in the Algerian presidential elections scheduled for September 7.

According to the Algerian News Agency, three candidates are competing in the presidential elections, namely: Ouchich Youcef, candidate of the Socialist Forces Front, current President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, “an independent candidate,” and Hassani Cherif Abdelali, candidate of the “Movement of Society for Peace.”

According to the figures provided by the Independent National Election Authority, the electoral body of the national community abroad includes 865,490 voters (45% women and 55% men), while the percentage of those under the age of 40 reached 15.43%.

The National Independent Election Authority supervises this electoral body abroad through 117 committees distributed over 18 committees in France, 30 committees in the rest of the European countries, 22 in the Arab countries, 21 in the African countries, and 26 in each of Asia and America.