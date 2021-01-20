The historian Benjamin Stora, recognized specialist in the contemporary history of Algeria, gives Wednesday afternoon to the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron the report that the latter had ordered from him in July for “draw up a fair and precise inventory of the progress made in France on the memory of colonization and the Algerian war”. If Emmanuel Macron has already ruled out apologizing or repenting, he should follow, according to the Elysee, most of the recommendations of the report. Emmanuel Macron, presidential candidate, had sparked controversy in France by qualifying colonization in Algeria as a “crime against humanity”.

These words, he does not regret them, specifies the Elysee. “Emmanuel Macron intends to look history in the face” to build a common and peaceful memory, explains rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. But there will be no excuse, as the Algerian government demands, no repentance. “Repentance is vanity. Gratitude is truth. The truth is in deeds”, asserts the Elysee. In addition to the pantheonization of Gisèle Halimi, lawyer, activist and opponent of the Algerian war, Benjamin Stora offers around thirty recommendations.

More commemorate

– Set up a “Memories and Truth” Commission responsible for promoting joint initiatives between France and Algeria on memorial issues.

– Continue the commemorations, such as that of March 19, 1962, requested by several associations of veterans about the Evian agreements, the first step towards the end of the Algerian war. Or even commemorative initiatives organized around the participation of Europeans from Algeria in the Second World War; September 25, a day of homage to the harkis and other members of auxiliary formations in the Algerian war; of the date of October 17, 1961, an episode of repression of Algerian workers in France.

– Include in the decree of September 26, 2003 establishing a national day of homage to the dead for France during the Algerian war and the fighting in Morocco and Tunisia a paragraph dedicated to the memory and work of women and men who lived in formerly French territories and who felt obliged to leave them following their accession to sovereignty.

– Build a stele, in Amboise, showing the portrait of Emir Abdelkader, at the time of the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s independence in 2022, and return Abdelkader’s sword to Algeria.

Honor the memory of the dead

– Recognize the assassination of Ali Boumendjel, lawyer, friend of René Capitant, political leader of Algerian nationalism, assassinated during “the Battle of Algiers” of 1957. Publish a “Guide to the disappeared” of the war in Algeria, Algerians and Europeans.

– Identify the locations where those condemned to death executed during the war were buried to allow the Algerian state to effectively pursue the steps taken at the end of the 1960s to recover the bodies of Algerians who died in France during the war.

– Encourage the preservation of European cemeteries in Algeria (work, maintenance, rehabilitation of graves), as well as Jewish cemeteries (such as those of Constantine and Tlemcen), and finance the maintenance of the graves of Algerian Muslim soldiers “dead for France “between 1954 and 1962 and buried in Algeria.

– Make the four internment camps located on French territory places of memory. From 1957, thousands of Algerians were interned administratively in France in the Larzac camp (Aveyron), that of St-Maurice l’Ardoise (Gard), that of Thol (Rhône) and that of Vadenay (Marne) . Put up plaques near each of these camps to recall their history.

Strengthen France-Algeria cooperation

– Continue the joint France-Algeria work concerning the sites of nuclear tests in Algeria and their consequences as well as the laying of mines at the borders.

– Complete the work of the joint committee of Algerian and French scientific experts responsible for studying the human remains of Algerian combatants from the 19th century kept at the National Museum of Natural History.

– Facilitate, in conjunction with the Algerian authorities, the movement of harkis and their children between France and Algeria.

Facilitate the work of archives

– Set up a mixed commission of French and Algerian historians to shed light on the kidnappings and assassinations of Europeans in Oran in July 1962, and hear the words of witnesses to this tragedy.

– Resume the work of the joint working group on archives, set up in 2013 following the visit of the President of the Republic in 2012, and set up a first archive collection common to both countries, freely accessible.

– Declassify “secret” documents already archived prior to 1970.

– Offer every year to ten researchers, registered in a thesis on the history of colonial Algeria and the war of independence in an Algerian university establishment, to be able to carry out research in the archive collections in France thanks to the facilities of visas. These students could benefit from a scholarship. Bilaterally offer French researchers to benefit from the same access in Algeria.

– Promote the dissemination of the work of historians by creating a “Franco-Algerian” collection in a large publishing house.

Teaching young people better about the period

– Create a fund for the translation from French into Arabic, and from Arabic into French, of literary works of a historical nature. This fund may also support writings in the Berber language.

– Give more space to the history of France in Algeria in school curricula. In addition to no longer dealing with war without talking about colonization, the report proposes to generalize this teaching to all students, including in vocational high schools.

– Set up a Franco-Algerian Youth Office, responsible mainly for promoting the works of young creators (animated works, short fiction films, creation of a digital platform for sound and image).

– Reactivate the Museum of the History of France and Algeria project, planned for Montpellier and abandoned in 2014.

Other recommendations

– Give the streets of French municipalities the names of people from immigration and overseas territories, and register the names of particularly deserving French people, in particular doctors, artists, teachers, from territories previously placed under sovereignty from France.

– Organize, in 2021, an international conference dedicated to the rejection of the Algerian war by some great personalities such as François Mauriac, Raymond Aron, Jean-Paul Sartre, André Mandouze, Paul Ricoeur.

– Organize an exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Immigration, or a conference, on African independence.

– Create a Franco – Algerian commission of historians in charge of establishing the history of the canon “Bab Merzoug” or “La Consulaire”, and formulate shared proposals as to its future, respectful of the memorial charge that it bears of both. sides of the Mediterranean.