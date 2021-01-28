Among his proposals for a “reconciliation of memories” between Paris and Algiers, French historian Benjamin Stora recommends recognition by France of the assassination of nationalist leader Ali Boumendjel. An assassination, recognized by the French officer Paul Aussaresses in his memoirs. Ali Boumendjel, through his career, is an emblematic figure of the thousands of disappeared during the Battle of Algiers.

Ali Boumendjel was 38 when he disappeared in 1957, kidnapped by paratroopers in Algiers, where he worked as a lawyer. Son of a teacher, Ali Boumendjel is a native of the Oran region, where his father worked at the French school. The education of Muslim children in public schools was reserved for the sons of notables. Education for all will become one of the main demands of Algerians.

Boumendjel, who masters subtle French while being able to plead in Arabic, is also the fruit of this tormented history, where the French school has trained some of the nationalist leaders. “He was a scholar, an intellectual who loved reciting Virgil’s poems, talking about painting or dancing the waltz”, testifies his niece Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour, professor of medicine and human rights activist.

When he passed his law degree in 1943, Boumendjel was already a member of the UDMA and the nationalist leader Ferhat Abbas (who later joined the FLN). When the French army, in the midst of the battle of Algiers, took him prisoner, Ali Boumendjel, Ferhat Abbas and the UDMA had already joined the FLN. Boumendjel is neither one of the main leaders of the FLN, nor even a member of the committee of lawyers of the FLN that the colonial power as the generals have in the sights. He does not appear in the Algerian Communist Party either, even if he is close to it. But he is a nationalist militant and agrees to defend independence fighters.

Despite the threats, he did not go into the bush and continued his profession in defense of the poor and the unlawful. His eldest son was seven years old when Boumendjel was carried away in the midst of the battle of Algiers, held in a barracks. The official version announces that he threw himself from the terrace on the sixth floor. Neither his family, nor those close to him in militant circles will ever believe in this thesis of suicide in what immediately becomes “the Boumendjel affair “, in the sense of the impact and the immediate scandal that his death produced.

The family received at the time many letters of condolence, including those from Pierre Mendès-France and François Mauriac, “who apologized the next day on behalf of France”. Ali Boumendjel’s friend and law professor, lawyer and politician René Capitant, will resign from the law faculty.

What will upset his family is that until the confession of the parachutist general Paul Aussaresses in 2000, the death of Ali Boumendjel will remain disguised as suicide.



“I believe that French politicians fail to realize how devastated entire families have been by state lies” Fadela Boumendjel-Chitour, niece of Ali Boumendjel to AFP

“His rehabilitation is an approach to the truth. That’s good, provided it is recognized that he was savagely tortured for weeks, and that his assassination was masked as suicide.”, underlines today the militant’s niece.

The report submitted on January 19, 2021 to Emmanuel Macron by historian Benjamin Stora has the official objective of “look history in the face” of a “serene and peaceful way” in order to “build a memory of integration”.

Through this known and emblematic figure, Benjamin Stora highlights a painful issue: that of the disappeared from the Algerian war and in particular the thousands of men and women who disappeared during the battle of Algiers, in this year. 1957, when the civil power of representatives of metropolitan France in Algerian territory was confiscated by the military.