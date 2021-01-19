Has France sufficiently recognized its wrongs? Many gray areas still hover today over the war in Algeria, long referred to as “events in Algeria“.”France must continue to march, to go forward on the recognition of what has really and practically been done in Algeria “, explains Benjamin Stora, historian and author ofAn Algerian memory. On Wednesday January 20, he will give Emmanuel Macron a report on the Algerian war. “What happened at the nuclear test site? What happened from the point of view of the missing? “, he asks.

“We are a country with a colonial past and which has traumas that it still has not resolved“, Emmanuel Macron recalled on October 2, 2020. According to him, the taboos on the Algerian war are at the origin of the discomfort of young people of immigrant origin. Education and the duty of memory seem essential to be able to appease relations between France and Algeria. In the third grade school curricula, conflict is taught, but “We must go further“pleads Benjamin Stora.

