Algerian trans boxer Khelif against the Italian Carini in Paris 2024. Salvini: “A slap in the face to the credibility of the Olympics”

At the Paris Olympics in women’s boxing, Angela Carini will step into the ring on August 1st to fight the eighth-finals match against Imane Khelif in the welterweight division. The latter had been excluded from the World Boxing Championships – like Lin Yu-ting – because she had not passed the ‘gender test‘. Instead, she was admitted to the French Games, again like her Taiwanese colleague. Both had also fought in the Tokyo 2020 edition. Lin won the world bronze medal in 2023 but was then disqualified, Khelif was stopped for excessively high levels of testosterone at the event in New Delhi.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said he would not comment on individual cases and simply said that every athlete entered in the women’s competitions meets the requirements. The IOC’s approach is different from that of the World Boxing Championships, which are held under the auspices of the International Boxing Association, which is not recognized by the IOC.

Matteo Salvini, however, does not agree with the decision taken by the International Olympic Committee. “Trans boxer from Algeria, banned from the world boxing championship, can participate in the Olympics and will face our Angela Carini”, wrote the vice-premier and leader on social media. “A Mexican athlete who faced her said “her punches hurt me a lot, I don’t think I’ve ever felt like this in my 13 years as a boxer, not even fighting against male sparring partners”.

Salvini attacks: “A slap in the face to the ethics of sport and the credibility of the Olympics. Enough with the follies of the “woke” ideology!”