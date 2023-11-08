The Algerian energy company said, “A high-level delegation from Sonatrach, led by President and CEO (CEO) Rachid Hachichi, arrived today in Tripoli, to begin arrangements for the resumption of the company’s activities in Libya, in partnership with the Libyan National Oil Company.”“.

He added: “This visit falls within the framework of demarcating the process of resuming the activities of the Sonatrach complex in Libya, after a hiatus that lasted for several years, which will allow the implementation of obligations in the field of exploration related to the contractual blocks 065 and 95/96 located in the Ghadames Basin (southwestern Libya).”“.

He explained that the action came after the official notification, expressed by Sonatrach, regarding lifting the state of force majeure in response to the invitation of the Libyan National Oil Corporation, which it directed to international companies operating in the field of oil and gas in Libya..

Sonatrach indicated that a high-level team consisting of experts and specialists from both parties will work to implement the technical aspects of resuming Sonatrach’s activity, during the work meetings scheduled to be held on Wednesday..

For his part, Farhat Ben Qaddara, head of the Libyan National Oil Corporation, welcomed, in a separate statement from the Libyan Corporation, “the return of Sonatrach and the positivity of the discussions with its officials,” stressing the corporation’s readiness to remove obstacles facing the company and appoint specialized teams to follow up on its work..

On December 5, the Libyan National Unity Government announced the lifting of force majeure on oil and gas exploration operations in Libya.

A few days ago, Sonatrach announced its imminent return to Libya after a phone call between its CEO, Rachid Hachichi, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan National Oil Corporation, Farhat Omar Ben Qaddara..

Sonatrach suspended its activity in Libya for the first time in 2011, and returned to activity in 2012, before stopping again in 2015 due to the deterioration of the security situation in the country..

In 2022, Sonatrach and the Libyan National Oil Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the Algerian company to resume its activities in Libya after a hiatus that lasted for years..