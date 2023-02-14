The Algerian regiment was stationed in Bustan al-Qasr and al-Salihin streets in the city of Aleppo, which was severely affected by the earthquake, bringing with it, after returning, stories, some of them happy, and some of them sad, as victims were recovered from under the rubble.

The Algerian Civil Protection Regiment was among the first to arrive in Syria, specifically in the stricken city of Aleppo, on the first day of the natural disaster that referred those vast areas of northern Syria to destinations looking for a helping hand as soon as possible.

The media officer in the Algerian Civil Protection returning from Syria, First Lieutenant Youssef Abdat, narrated the experience of a week of continuous efforts of rescue and relief, a mission that was widely praised by Algerians and Syrians alike.

“We were treating all the earthquake victims who were under the rubble as if they were alive.” With this determination, the Algerian civil protection worker returning from Syria, Youssef Abdat, explains the success of a week’s worth of continuous work.

Abdat told “Sky News Arabia” that “in addition to arming the Algerian civil protection men with a spirit of sacrifice, solidarity and will, the experience factor played a major role, as trained and professional teams with experience and high qualification moved with us in intervention and management of this type of disaster, distributed over several Specializations related to intervention in major disasters, including a search and rescue squad under the rubble, as well as a trained dog squad and a specialized medical squad.

Youssef and his colleagues have been on alert since the first minute with their arrival in the city of Aleppo hours after the earthquake, and after holding a meeting with the civil authorities there, a practical command center was installed, and thus tasks were undertaken in the two largest affected points, which are the Al-Salihin neighborhood and the Al-Bustan neighborhood, and the individuals began to race Time, day and night, in order to search for survivors among the wreckage of the earthquake in order to shed a tear and return a smile to the faces of the people who were crying for their families buried under the rubble.

Although the task was not easy at all, as the speaker asserts, the pictures of the massive devastation in the city did not discourage the Algerian elements, as they pushed them to do exceptional work in difficult circumstances, and how “indescribable” their happiness was with the rescue of that man from the rubble of his shattered house.

Mission finished

A member of the Algerian Civil Defense confirmed that they experienced breathtaking moments, especially since the climatic conditions were difficult in Aleppo due to the cold wave, while the nature of the buildings is characterized by the presence of two floors below, which made it difficult to find survivors from this violent earthquake, especially with severe avalanches.

And because every beginning has an end, after the closure of the “Bustan al-Qasr” area, and before that the “Hay al-Salihin” area in Aleppo Governorate, and making sure that all the victims were recovered and removed from the two sites, and in coordination with the local authorities, the search operations carried out by the Algerian rescue team were completed, and the area was surveyed in general. by trained dogs.

Tribute to “Protection Heroes”

The Civil Protection Regiment and the Algerian Red Crescent were widely praised for their efforts in aid and relief throughout their presence in Syria.

Before their return to Algeria, representatives of the Algerian Civil Protection met with the Governor of Aleppo, where he presented them with the shield of the Governorate of Aleppo in appreciation of their efforts. Representatives of the Algerian community in the same city also honored them.

On a visit he led to the “Bustan al-Qasr” area, accompanied by the Syrian Minister of Health, the Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised the efforts of the Algerian Civil Protection and listened to the explanations of the representatives of the Algerian regiment on how to implement the interventions.

In the past few hours, the pioneers of social networking sites in Algeria launched the hashtag “Thank you, heroes of protection”, and in a short period of time it became the most popular hashtag among Algerians, to praise the great efforts made by Algerian relief personnel in both Syria and Turkey.

The Algerians interacted with the videos that were received from the Syrian neighborhoods and conveyed the activities of the Algerian Civil Protection in assisting the Syrians in recovering the victims and providing a helping hand and first aid to the affected, and their pictures turned into “talk of the hour” in Algeria.