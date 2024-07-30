This is not the first time that politics has interfered with the Olympic path of Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul in the -73kg category. During his debut at the Paris Olympics on Monday, he stepped onto the mat at the Champ de Mars Arena, saluted the judge and was declared the winner by ippon, automatically advancing to the round of 16.

The disqualification of Dris Messaoud Redouane



Algeria’s Dris Messaoud Redouane was disqualified during the weigh-in for exceeding the weight limit allowed in his category, weighing 73.4 kg.However, it is suspected that the real reason for his disqualification is political in nature, as he reportedly refused to compete against the Israelis due to tensions between the two countries.

Athlete who refused to fight in Tóquio-2020 was suspended for 10 years in this modality. This time, Tohar Butbul supported the boycott of Messaoud Redouane Dris. Understand 🧶 pic.twitter.com/lnQbhfEQyp — Jornal O Globo (@JornalOGlobo) July 30, 2024

Redouane could face sanctions from the International Judo Federation if it is proven that his disqualification was intentional for political reasons. “I respect him. He is a very good athlete. I don’t hate him. I would have liked to fight. It didn’t happen. Sometimes politics gets in the way of sport. Maybe he wanted to fight, but his government didn’t allow him. I think Algerian athletes and most Muslim athletes cannot fight Israelis. I think they are victims,” ​​Tohar said after his elimination in the next round.

“Maybe one day there will be peace, I can shake your hand and we can face each other. He can be educated in Israel and I in Algeria. The Olympic Games are a good opportunity to convey this message of peace,” he added in a message addressed to Dris.

Reiteration of the Olympic Boycott



The Israeli judoka had to face a similar boycott at Tokyo 2020 three years ago. On that occasion, Fethi Nourine, also from Algeria, withdrew from the competition to avoid facing Butbul. As a result, Nourine’s coach, Amar Benikhlef, received a 10-year ban.

“It happens often, there are three in total, including the 2019 World Cup in Japan, and I think all of them are against Algerian athletes. I am an athlete, this is my job and I came to fight. He also tried very hard to be in the Olympic Games, but I think his government imposed it on him. I believe in this situation,” Tohar explained about the recurring problem.

Official reactions and statements



Olympic organisers announced in a statement that Redouane Messaoud Dris had been disqualified: “Dris, entered in the men’s up to 73 kg event, failed to weigh in. As a result, his opponent Tohar Butbul will win the scheduled bout by withdrawal.”

The Israel Olympic Committee said its “delegation will continue to compete with Olympic values ​​in mind. We believe that this type of behavior has no place in the world of sport.”

Tohar’s coach, Guy Fogel, also had his say on the situation: “Sometimes it comes from above. I don’t know, I don’t care. He didn’t want to fight, he didn’t follow the rules, he lost the fight. For us it was an ippon victory, but he would have preferred to fight. You may not like it, not everyone likes each other, but this is sport.”

A historically known boycott



One of the most notorious boycotts in Olympic history occurred in the Athens 2004 Gameswhen Arash Miresmaeili, then world judo champion, deliberately avoided a fight with Israeli judoka Udi Wax for political reasons.

At the 2004 Olympics, Arash Miresmaeili, an Iranian judoka was disqualified for intentionally overeating to avoid facing Israeli opponent and protesting against IOC. Iran, which does not recognize Israel, praised him and awarded $125,000, the same amount given to gold medalists. pic.twitter.com/iydwWMG82s — Shuvro Ghoshal (@shuvro_ghoshal) May 11, 2023

“Despite months of training and being in good shape, I refuse to fight an Israeli out of empathy for the suffering of the Palestinian people. I am not disappointed at all,” Miresmaeili admitted at the time. This act was praised by the Iranian authorities, who awarded him a cash “bonus.”

CAROL KNOPLOCH

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

