Algeria opposes possible military intervention in the conflict on the territory of Niger. This was stated on Saturday evening, August 5, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebbun in an interview with national television.

“Waving military intervention in Niger is a direct threat to Algeria, and we completely and categorically reject it,” the head of state stressed.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared that outside interference in Niger’s affairs was unproductive. Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that Moscow does not believe that the situation in Niger can be resolved by interfering in the internal affairs of the state. He also pointed to the groundlessness of suspicions against Russia.

The day before, Chadian Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said that the option of armed intervention in the situation taking place in Niger was not being considered. According to him, the crisis must be resolved through dialogue.

In addition, on that day, Reuters wrote that the military command of the states of the Economic Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS) had developed a plan for a possible intervention by Niger.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubted on August 4 that the involvement of extra-regional forces could change the situation in Niger for the better.

A day earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, also noted that the United States is in favor of diplomacy to resolve the conflict, and not for the use of force against the rebels.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard staged a coup in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state Mohamed Bazum in his residence in Niamey. The next day they announced that Bazum had been deposed. At the same time, the work of all institutions of the republic was suspended.