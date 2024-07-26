Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed that his country has embarked on deep and structural reforms to correct imbalances in the economic field, by improving the investment environment, enhancing foreign trade, encouraging initiatives, adopting digitalization and reforming monetary policy, in a way that responds to the requirements of economic transformations in the world, stressing the need to redraw the country’s foreign trade map, in accordance with national interest and geopolitical challenges in the world.

#Algerian #President #Algerias #economy #jumped #place #Africa