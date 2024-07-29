Messaoud Redouane Dris refuses to fight with Tohar Butbul in protest against war in Gaza

Algerian judoka Messaoud Redouane Dris withdrew from the Paris Olympics on Sunday (28.Jul.2024) after being selected to face Israeli Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared the Israeli athlete’s victory by default (when the opponent does not appear for the match).

The fight was scheduled to take place on Monday (July 29). It would be the first in the men’s 73kg division. Dris was officially disqualified due to lack of weight.

In 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine also withdrew from his fight against Butbul. At the time, the Algerian judoka expressed his support for Palestine when he announced his decision not to compete. Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, were banned for 10 years.

Algeria does not recognize Israel as a country. Athletes and delegations from other countries have also spoken out against Israel’s participation in the Games because of the war in the Gaza Strip. Among the countries opposed is Iran.

“Announcing the reception and protection of the convoy of the terrorist Zionist regime and apartheid only means giving legitimacy to the child killers. They do not deserve to be present at the Paris Olympics because of the war against the innocent people of Gaza.”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X (ex-Twitter).

