The Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni, who was arrested in spring 2020 for his courageous reporting on the Hirak democracy movement and corruption in his country and sentenced to three years in prison in August 2020, was released after eleven months and is continuing. Since April 2022, he has been the regional representative of the Reporters sans frontières (RSF) association across North Africa from Mauritania to Sudan, all countries that flout freedom of expression and the press, threaten journalists and bully media companies. The 40-year-old was a real star among Algerian journalists. He has written for La Tribune and Algérie News newspapers, presented radio and television programs in French and Arabic, was an anchorman for Kanal 19 Info and ran the online magazine Casbah Tribune. In this way, he also reached young people, who make up more than half of the Algerian population, and who drove the Hirak forward, including a large number of young women for the first time, until the corona pandemic put an end to the Friday street protests against the authoritarian regime. During his visit to the German headquarters of Reporters Without Borders in Berlin, we were able to ask him questions about the state of the press in North Africa.

How is the freedom of the press in your country?

Paradoxically, since 2019, when the uprising began, the situation has deteriorated. This is paradoxical, because millions raised their voices, but the media did not follow their momentum and practiced a kind of self-censorship.

How do the arabic and francophone media differ?

You have to know that the overwhelming majority of Algerians only follow Arabic-language media. French speakers have lost massive audiences since newspapers Liberté and El Watan fell into financial troubles. For a long time, the French-language media enjoyed more freedom of expression, but the situation has now deteriorated for both languages.

Do the Algerians still trust state television and the private media?

The loss of trust is total in both. Especially young people don’t believe either state or private media, they rely on social media and blogs only, internet is the main source of information. Which of course makes our work as journalists enormously difficult, because information circulating on the Internet is rarely verified according to our standards.

Are things looking better in the other two Maghreb countries, Morocco and Tunisia?

I would describe the situation in all three countries as miserable. We are equally concerned about the jailed journalists, three in Morocco (Omar Radi, Soulaiman Raissouni, Taoufik Bouachrine), one in Algeria.

This is Ihsane el-Kadi, about whom the FAZ reported. Algeria now ranks 146th out of 180 countries in the RSF World Press Freedom Index, down five places from 2019 and 27 from 2015.

Tunisia worries us the most because it is a huge step backwards for a country that spearheaded the 2011 Arab revolution. Journalists there are also losing the freedoms they had fought for. A colleague has just been sentenced to five years in prison.







What is your assessment of the Algerian democracy movement, the Hirak?

My record is mixed. It was a great movement that brought great hope to 20 million people. Covid has brought them to a complete standstill, but we are a brave people who carry on with hope and who will shape the future of our country.

Did Hirak make political mistakes himself?

You are right, in 2019 the movement deliberately did not want any political leaders because they believed: Hirak is the people. There were some well-known leaders who were also arrested, but no spokespersons for the movement. This has disappointed many demonstrators who would have liked political representatives. This includes the question of whether Hirak candidates should not have also taken part in the 2019 elections. It remained a spontaneous movement with no organizational backbone.

Drareni was jailed and convicted for “endangering the integrity of national territory and allegedly not having a license as a correspondent for French channel TV-5. Losing freedom was hard, but Drareni is proud to have defended his professional honor even before his arrest, when he was even offered an apartment and a high job for his silence. He was held in Koléa Prison with hundreds of other political prisoners.







11 months in prison is not easy to put down. When you’re outside, you think the dream of liberation that you’ve dreamed so often is still alive. But when I stood outside the prison gates and was greeted by dozens of friends, I knew how much national and international support had helped me. As glad as I am to be free, I know that as long as one journalist is in prison, we are all in prison.

With such a precarious situation across North Africa, how does one do the job of representing RSF in the region?

This is of course not easy, especially where there are military conflicts such as in Sudan and Libya. But it is a very honorable mission to support journalists who urgently need our help.