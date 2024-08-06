Khalif defeated Thailand’s Jangjim Suwannaphing by unanimous decision, and secured at least a silver medal when she meets in the final the winner between Taiwan’s Chen Nien Chen and second-ranked Chinese Liu Yang.

Once Iman’s victory was announced, the crowd at Roland Garros erupted in cheers, and the two boxers showed respect for each other.

Iman Khalifa waited until her opponent left the ring before she began celebrating, then went to the doctor for a quick medical check-up.

Last week, Khalif defeated Italian Angela Carini and in the previous round defeated Anna Luca Hamori on Saturday.

The Algerian Olympic star aspires to bring her country the second gold medal in the current Olympics after Kaylia Nemour, who won the gymnastics gold medal.