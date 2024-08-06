Paris.- Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has moved into contention for the welterweight gold medal by winning the semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, where she has been surrounded by controversy over a series of misconceptions about her gender.

Khelif defeated Thailand’s Janjaem Swannapheng 5-0 in the semi-final at Roland Garros, where the crowd cheered the Moroccan fighter throughout the three-round bout. Khelif has won three consecutive fights in Paris, is assured of at least silver, but will go for gold on Friday when she completes the tournament.

“I am very happy,” Khelif said through an interpreter. “I have worked for eight years for these Olympics and I am very proud of this moment. I would like to thank the support of the people in my country.”

Before entering the ring on Tuesday to huge cheers at the Philippe Chatrier Arena, Khelif had already bagged Algeria’s first medal in women’s boxing.

He then controlled the hostilities against Suwannapheng, who received the protection count of 8 towards the end of the third round, following a barrage of punches.

“My opponent was very good,” Khelif added. “But I trained these two weeks and learned how she fights by watching videos.”

Khelif has won every round on every judge’s scorecard in both of his decision fights in Paris.

She has had the most significant journey in her international career due to the criticism and stigmatization that began when the International Boxing Association, which has been banned from the Olympics, decided to disqualify her and fellow medalist Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei from last year’s world championships for allegedly failing an eligibility test.

“I heard the news about her, but I didn’t follow it closely,” Suwannapheng said. “She is a woman, but she is very strong.”

After hugging her opponent, Khelif celebrated in the ring. She ran across the canvas and pumped her fists in the air as the crowd cheered her on.

With one more win, Khelif will win Algeria’s second gold medal in boxing in both categories, joining Hocine Soltani, who won the title in Atlanta 1996.

The outcome of Khelif’s first fight in Paris put her at the centre of global polarisation over gender identity and safety regulations in sport. Her first opponent, Italian Angela Carini, left the fight in tears after just 46 minutes.

He said he had felt too much pain from Khelif’s blows.

This was followed by comments from figures including former US President Donald Trump, “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling and others falsely claiming Khelif was male or transgender.