“We have an agreement with the player and his club. We are waiting for the results of the medical examinations to finally confirm the activation of the contract with Nabil,” Letang said in a press conference.

Bentaleb (28 years old), linked to Angers until 2025, is preparing to leave the club, which was relegated to the second division.

Born in Lille, Bentaleb, who previously defended the colors of Tottenham, Newcastle, and Schalke 04, knows the French team well because he spent a large period of his football formation with him (2004-2009).

Letang also touched on the case of Canadian striker David, 23, who scored 24 league goals last season and who attracted interest from several European clubs.

“We are not looking to sell him at any price,” he said. “Jonathan told us at the start of the season that he would have the possibility to leave, provided we were able to replace him.”