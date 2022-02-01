The midfielder, who will turn 30 next March, was freed from his 18-month contract “by mutual consent” with Qatar Club, the day after he scored the winning goal for his country against Qatar in the Arab Cup semi-final in Doha last month.

Belaili stole the spotlight in the Arab Cup, in which Algeria won its title by defeating Tunisia in the final, scoring two goals and making another.

Blaili was close to putting an end to his career after he was suspended in 2015 for two years for taking cocaine, which led to the termination of his contract with the Algerian club, USM Alger, after attempts by his lawyer to prove that cocaine had been put in his waterpipe without his knowledge.

After leaving the dark tunnel, the sun shone again in the player’s sky by signing a contract with the French club Angers headed by his compatriot Said Chaaban, but his lack of confidence of coach Stephane Moulin prompted him to leave the team and return to Africa in 2018 from the gate of his former team, Esperance of Tunisia.

His pivotal role was in Esperance’s victory in the African Champions League twice, in 2018 and 2019, so his shares rose and his return to the national team became a popular demand.

Belaili also participated in the current African Nations Cup in Cameroon, but the defending champion Algeria was eliminated from the first round.

Brest will rely on Blaili to compensate for the departure of Pfeffer, which occurred on Monday morning in Lyon’s statements.

According to media reports, his contract includes the option to renew for another three seasons.