Before that, the leaders of some parties, such as the National Liberation Front, which led in the preliminary results (105 seats), began making media statements stressing the need for dialogue with the rest of the political blocs and formations regarding the next stage, which is their first stop when forming the new government.

The new constitution, which was put to a referendum in November 2020, provides for two types of government to be produced by parliamentary elections.

Article 103 of the same constitution outlined the new executive body, and the legal text was as follows: “The government shall be led by a prime minister in the event that the legislative elections result in a presidential majority,” while “the government shall be led by a prime minister, in the event that the legislative elections result in a parliamentary majority.” .

The Prime Minister in Algeria is a coordinator among the members of the executive branch without powers, while the head of government has broad powers since he heads a government with a parliamentary majority.

Government with a presidential majority

Observers of the political scene in Algeria point out that the results announced by the President of the Independent National Election Authority, Mohamed Sharafi, last Tuesday, did not produce any parliamentary majority in favor of a particular party, and therefore it is within the powers of the President of the Republic in this case to appoint a first minister to lead the new government team.

The professor of political science at the Algerian University and the candidate who won a parliamentary seat for the National Liberation Front, Ali Rabij, expected that the Aflan party, which won numerically in these elections, will be invited to form the next government, and “therefore it is he who leads the consultations with the rest of the parties that intersect with him the same convictions and read situations”.

Rabij explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that “we should not anticipate events. We must wait for the final results to be issued by the Constitutional Council, which is currently studying the appeals addressed to it, and then we will talk about possible partisan alliances,” stressing in the same context that “the process It’s complicated and takes some time.

The same spokesman called for “the formation of a government from the logic of force with partisan frameworks, so that it has the ability to carry out economic and social reform measures in light of the Corona pandemic.”

It should be noted that the Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front, Abu al-Fadl Baji, had indicated, after the results were announced, that “the party’s program is close to the president’s program, and we place ourselves within the presidential majority, and the decision remains with him to take what is consistent with the constitution.”

consensual government

On the other hand, many observers of Algerian political affairs put forward the idea of ​​forming a “consensual government” consisting of several political parties. The argument is that the economic and social situation requires the formation of the largest political belt around the government staff to continue implementing the remaining reforms, especially in light of the traditional opposition’s boycott of the parliamentary elections.

Some parties had proposed the formation of a national unity government that would bring together the currents formed in the political scene in the country, and work to achieve democratic consensus among them, and to rely on a participatory approach without excluding those who boycotted the elections.

In the meantime, the Liberals or the independents enter the calculations of the formation of the new executive body forcefully, since they became the first in Algeria, the second political force in the National People’s Assembly, by coming in second place and obtaining 78 seats behind the leader, the National Liberation Front.

According to some readings, all the possibilities of the independent bloc entering the government are possible, whether with a political government team or a qualified team, as some political analysts point out.