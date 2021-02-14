A dramatic turn in the Algerian judicial chronicle. The general public prosecutor’s office of the capital ordered, Sunday, February 7, the opening of a preliminary investigation into the abuse suffered by Walid Nekiche, a 25-year-old student arrested during a demonstration and placed in pre-trial detention for fourteen months. The will displayed is to shed light on his statements. He claims to have been tortured and raped while in police custody. “His revelations are an act of courage in a society where the taboo stifles outrages upon man’s physical and sexual attributes”, comments Noureddine Fethani, an Algerian intellectual.

Walid’s lawyers welcome the decision of the prosecution. “It’s a positive act. Now we want the real torturers to be brought to the stand and we want a fair trial ”, hope M e Nacera Haddouche, member of the defense collective. Opinion, for its part, remains divided. For some, it’s just a sword in the water. What can we expect from a justice which blindly sanctions free expression? one wonders. For others, it is the first step in a fight to continue. Maybe nothing will be the same in police stations, we say to ourselves without really believing it. In the meantime, Algerians are discovering a story that harkens back to the darkest periods in the country’s history.

Torture, sexual abuse, humiliation … These lead words dropped in a court resonate from one end of the country to the other. How is it still possible in the country of Maurice Audin, Djamila Boupacha, Henri Alleg, Ben M’hidi? The street wonders, upset, indignant, disgusted, revolted and at the same time proud of these black dresses which denounce the rape of innocence before the judges, courageously lift the veil on villainous facts, challenge the conscience.

Unimaginable, prosecutor calls for life imprisonment

“I was stopped on the Place des Martyrs just before the start of the march. There were a lot of police that day. (…) We walked every Tuesday since the start of the smile revolution. I was first taken to the Kasbah police station, then to that of Bab-el-Oued, where I was overwhelmed with hearing reports. Until then, it was quite normal for me. I expect ais to be released. (…) Unfortunately, this was not the case. I was transferred to the Ben Aknoun barracks, where I spent six days. I lived through hell there ”, tells Walid in the columns of the independent press.

His police custody continued in the jails of the regime’s barbouzes. A place well known to opponents for decades. Time hangs there on savagery, on the disgusting work of executioners charged with forcing Walid to “confess”, to force him to correspond to the profile drawn up in advance, that of a dangerous plotter against the country. The media at the boot of power meanwhile, on command, feed an outrageous campaign shaking the specter of the infiltration of the hirak by the Kabyle autonomist movement. The work is chewed up, which is grabbed, the 1 er February, the day of the trial, a prosecutor from another time. It requires a sentence barely imaginable: life imprisonment. Stupefaction.

“There are no facts in this case. (…) They say he called on citizens to take up arms. The exhibits have been requested. An expertise was made on his cell phones, they found no message, no publication. This is the first time in my life that I see an empty file in front of the criminal, it is as if there was a dead person, no corpse ”, reacts one of his lawyers.

A plot to torpedo the protest movement

The student is finally sentenced to six months firm for “distribution and possession of leaflets detrimental to the interest of the country” . A tinkered verdict to look good and avoid revelations. He was released the next day, after 420 days in pre-trial detention. His lawyers speak of a “Destroyed man”. They reveal the difficulties encountered and the obstacles raised in their path to the search for the truth. “Walid declared before the examining magistrate that he had suffered torture and ill-treatment for twelve days, from November 26 to December 2, 2020, relates M e Nabila Smaïl. Those who visited him found him completely messed up. They told him that he should not speak before the examining magistrate without the presence of his defense. “ The group asked to appoint a doctor to see the abuse he suffered, without follow-up. “A complaint has been filed for torture. There is an article of the Penal Code which punishes any official who obtains information after psychological and physical pressure ”, underlines the lawyer. Not surprisingly, these efforts were in vain because the file was tied up. From jails to the courtroom, the way was well marked.

Walid’s revelations finally unveiled a plot to torpedo the hirak, or what remains of it, using abject methods. Mobilized relentlessly and vigilant, the defenders thwarted this politico-judicial operation. At the same time, they are breaking the omerta around torture and opening the door a little more to the rule of law. Algerian justice is now at the foot of the wall.

