Arrests, legal proceedings, convictions. On Monday February 15, one of the figures of the movement, Chems Eddine Laalami, known as Brahim, took two years, to “offense to the president” and “publication of false information”. Two years ago he simply appeared in front of the cameras with a large sign denouncing the candidacy of Abdelaziz Bouteflika for a fifth term. Already sentenced in July to 18 months in prison for, among other things,

“public contempt” and “contempt of official”, the activist had been to

arrested again on September 8, a few days after being released at the

following a reduction in sentence. In previous trials, Brahim Laalami has already been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, part of which has been served.

His case, emblematic of the judicial harassment against critical voices, is far from unique. This Monday, February 15, two other activists, Ali Naib and Nasreddine Younes, were sentenced to six months for “foreign funding for acts aimed at endangering state security”. And yet there are no longer large marches on Friday: they have been suspended for a year because of the health crisis.

At the start of his mandate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune promised to be the president of the rupture, listening to the demands of society. But over the months, when the protest shifted to social networks, his outstretched hand turned into an iron fist: power is doing everything today so that this smoldering fire does not reignite.

The Minister of Communication may repeat that“there are no prisoners of conscience in Algeria”, according to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees, more than 70 people linked to Hirak are now in prison. Prosecutions based in at least 90% of cases on publications critical of the authorities on social networks. Civil rights defense associations denounce more broadly the tension of the regime and the abuses of freedom.

This repression has not discouraged the Algerians. Moreover, gatherings are always planned for the anniversary of the Hirak. Today, several thousand people are expected in Kherrata, one of the first cities to demonstrate two years ago.

Yesterday it was in Bejaïa, in Kabylia, that a march was organized for “the release of detainees and against the repression of freedoms “. Indignation also escalated during the trial of Walid Nekkiche on February 1. The 25-year-old, arrested on the sidelines of a Hirak march, spent more than a year in administrative detention. He accuses the security forces of having raped him while in police custody. His story deeply shocked public opinion.

The economic and health crisis is obviously fueling anger: the hydrocarbon rent is diminishing (the overall volume of exports has fallen by 40% in value), in 2020 growth has fallen to -6.5% and the rate of unemployment is exploding.

Power appears to be less and less credible. The repeated absences of the president do not help matters. Contaminated by Covid-19 at the end of October, he went to Germany for treatment. Two months of hospitalization and minimalist communication on his state of health … The Head of State is 75 years old and he is a heavy smoker. Barely returned, immediately left: a month of hospitalization to have an operation for a complication in the foot.

President Tebboune let it be known from his hospital bed that he was following “daily, hour by hour, everything that happens in Algeria”, his prolonged disappearances fueled all the rumors about a possible vacancy in power, and awakened the specter of Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 4th term, when the ex-president, struck by a stroke, had become helpless and aphasic.

In an attempt to calm popular anger, Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a referendum on November 1 on constitutional reform. The text limits the number of presidential terms to two and facilitates the creation of associations and the freedom to demonstrate. The Algerians saw only a facelift. They are only 23.7% to have gone to the polls.

Faced with the political crisis, the head of state, who has conducted consultations all weekend, is considering a reshuffle of the government in the coming days and early legislative elections by the summer.

The opportunity for the Hirak to change and transform into a political movement? Not necessarily. The Hirak remains a movement without a leader, torn between two tendencies which in any case do not want to enter the electoral game: on the one hand, “Nida 22” (“the call 22”, in reference to the date of the outbreak of the Hirak on February 22, 2019) which brings together activists and academics, on the other hand “Al-Massar Al-Jadid” (“new path”), which tries to find a synthesis between Hirak and the power in place.

Many people regret this “obsession” with the status of opponent which leaves all the room for the old system and the Islamists.