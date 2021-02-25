How to interpret the measures announced by President Tebboune? How do you read it?

Fatma Oussedik Deafness remains in the face of the deep demands of the popular uprising. These are still not satisfied. The authorities hoped to neutralize the movement. He failed. The resumption of demonstrations, on this second anniversary, since that of Kherrata on February 16, is further proof of this. The hirak requires a change of system, not of personnel. Algerians need a program, no announcements, nor the action of the prince. These are the rules of the game that must be changed.

The release of prisoners of conscience cannot be considered a “pardon”. They should never have been arrested or jailed. This liberation comes under the pressure of strong mobilizations.

The announcements of President Tebboune do not change anything, basically. The technical, homeopathic overhaul he carried out demonstrates this. Governance, from above, remains as opaque as ever. It leaves no chance for any participation by citizens in public affairs and decision-making.

The president declared that the power would accompany the youth so that they invest in political life. We could have believed in a semblance of renewal of political personnel, at least in their rejuvenation, which is the least of things in an extremely young country. However, the same day, he confirmed in his post Salah Goudjil, 90 years old, at the head of the Council of the Nation (Senate). This is proof that, when it’s over, we start over.

Yacine Teguia The release of prisoners of conscience, as in January 2020, is only the prelude to a new campaign of arrests, because the authorities believe that to break the movement it is enough to break what appears to be its leadership in the process of being established. . The coordinator of the Democratic and Social Movement (MDS), a member of the national office and dozens of citizens were arrested during the marches for the second anniversary of the hirak. The government reshuffle, meanwhile, is almost reduced to the abolition of the Secretary of State for Cinema. This is significant, both in substance and in form. Finally, the dissolution of the National People’s Congress falls within the limits of a Constitution which grants President Tebboune a real right of veto in the Council of the Nation, the second chamber at the head of which is confirmed Salah Goudjil, a cacique . Did Tebboune want to give pledges to the political class so that they get lost in participating in early legislative elections? Was he counting on the extinction of the hirak or on its recovery? Rather, he broadened the ranks of the protesters, a bit like Bouteflika’s decision to run for a 5th term had crystallized the discontent.

Hasni Abidi President Tebboune is in an uncomfortable situation. He was subjected to double pressure: that of the army and that of the street. Added to this is the social emergency. Hence the improvisation that characterizes its offer to the hirak. The measures announced are not likely to meet either the aspirations of the hirak or the concerns of the military institution. The army, under the new strongman, is eager to withdraw from the political management of the country. Its exposure costs it dear in terms of cohesion, discipline and prestige. But its withdrawal cannot be carried out without ensuring the capacity of the civil power to take over. But the Algerian president is showing signs of weakness. Resorting to electoral formalism, doomed to failure, without recalling two disastrous ballots, is far from reassuring the army.

Of course, it is a goodwill gesture to release the prisoners of conscience, but why arrest them and release them a few months later? Politics in times of crisis is not done through acts of goodwill.

The parties of allegiance quickly applauded the measures of Mr. Tebboune. Marginalized by the hirak and without a large political base, the parties close to power – moderate Islamists, FLN, RND and other small political parties – can only exist in their proximity to it. The role of these administrative parties has not changed: to act as a guarantee for the regime.

What has the hirak changed in Algeria, politically and in society?

Yacine Teguia The hirak is the Algerian Deus ex machina, which recalls the demand for popular sovereignty by reappropriating the street. He challenges arbitrariness, of which the hindrance to political activity is the touchstone. Thus, the MDS was the subject of a virtual administrative ban on the death of El Hachemi Chérif, its founder, as if to balance the judicial dissolution of the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) years earlier. From this point of view, Bouteflika was part of the continuity of Chadli Bendjedid, who justified the recognition of Islamist parties by that of the Socialist Vanguard Party (heir to the PCA and ancestor of the MDS). President Tebboune is also obsessed with the idea of ​​reconfiguring the political class to guarantee the stability of the system. The hirak wants to put an end to this control of the partisan field, a reflection of the hegemony of the military over the political. He resisted the system through steps until the Covid-19 pandemic. In a second moment, through a debate on social networks, he defined the contours of a project of society with remarkable coherence, given the conditions of development. This confrontation of ideas allowed the emergence of two currents, one national populist and the other progressive, both attached to the requirements of the rule of law and democracy. Their appearance makes it possible to go beyond the tripartition of the political landscape born at the end of the single party and organized around democrats, Islamists and nationalists, the latter wanting to put themselves in the position of arbiter. The hirak will nevertheless have to be careful not to reduce pluralism to a two-party system desired by Bouteflika.

Fatma Oussedik Algerians have shown that they are politicized, able to mobilize in diversity and in a peaceful manner (silmiya). The youth have demonstrated their rich creativity, their sense of organization and discipline, their maturity. Forms of organization have emerged, such as neighborhood committees. They successfully experimented with forms of collective and autonomous self-management, which existed in the villages. They forcefully pose the question of citizenship and new democratic expressions. This is the reason why they were the most repressed, because they were considered subversive.

Algerians have shown that they are in the world. They see the rest of the world, but they face a fixed power that does not renew itself, does not review its operating methods. It does not even modify its symbolic and ideological software, relentlessly resorting to references to colonization, to the “plot hatched from the outside”, etc. The popular uprising revealed this major contradiction: society is changing, power is not.

What future for this movement? What can it lead to? How can he create a balance of power for real change?

Hasni Abidi Hirak has just entered its third year. In the life of a social movement, two years is no small feat. It needs time for social mobilization, to transform itself into a political relay. Some parties should politically translate the repertoire of demands. As for the question of the representation of the hirak, it is far from settled. The hirak fully plays its role of counter-power. Its strength lies in the fact that it is above all affiliations, while being their memory. Wanting to transform a social movement without giving it time to experience its own transformation is to stifle it or expose it to two options: to be beheaded by power or to sink into a leadership competition. The hirak is called upon to evolve towards a platform of political construction and proposal, in connection with civil society, within it, and with all the political parties wishing to resume its demands for change and transition.

Fatma Oussedik The movement wants to achieve visibility as a social category. It is a profound movement, which comes from afar. He did not wait for the Arab Spring. He has a life in collectives, coordinations, associations, at the university, in the education and health sectors, in the neighborhoods. He lives through movements around specific objectives: the release of prisoners of conscience and against torture, equal rights between women and men, the fight against shale gas, for housing, respect of the environment. It is structured in particular around socio-professional organizations: doctors, lawyers, academics, artists. Those who are precisely excluded from work are therefore excluded: in particular young unemployed people who are educated but without qualifications and women without income. They must be integrated into the movement because they have identified with the hirak.

Many debates take place on the best forms of organization and representation. It emerges from this a certain mistrust of a representative democracy which would be limited to a simple electoral formalism. Moreover, the movement has not yet taken up the issue of structural forms of domination, but one thing is certain, it has strong demands for a rule of law, based on the principle of legal and social equality.

Yacine Teguia Demonstrations across the country, even in Algiers where a gigantic police force has been deployed, show that the desire to end neoliberal rent-backed despotism is intact. There is, however, an even greater potential for mobilization, revealed by the vote strike, during the referendum for the constitutional revision. The strike appears to be a peaceful means of preserving the unity of the movement and of influencing the balance of power. It allows political demands to link up with socio-economic protests such as those taking place in the private company Numilog, the Construb Est company under the public sector, or among lawyers. This movement is ascending. A general strike would push Abdelmadjid Tebboune to give in, paving the way for a constituent transition. In this process, political figures, the contradictory result of the resistance of society and of the arbitrary recomposition that power wishes to impose, could settle the questions under debate or find the necessary compromises around the social project. This transition would allow the hirak to accumulate experience and to equip itself with different democratic leaderships which could then submit to universal suffrage.