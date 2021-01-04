A young Algerian internet user, supporter of the Hirak anti-regime protest movement, was sentenced on January 4 to three years in prison for posting memes mocking President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and religion, according to an NGO and a lawyer. “Walid Kechida is unfortunately sentenced to 3 years in prison with a fine. The hour is very serious when we expected his release today, or even an acquittal”, Kaci Tansaout, coordinator of the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees (CNLD), an association that helps prisoners of conscience in Algeria, told AFP. This heavy sentence was confirmed by one of the lawyers, Me Moumen Chadi.

The Sétif public prosecutor’s office (north-east of the country) had requested five years in prison against Walid Kechida, 25 years old, accused of“offense to the president”, “offense to the precepts of Islam” and “contempt of body”. The activist, known to the youth of Sétif, has been in pre-trial detention for more than eight months for having published “memes”, images diverted in a humorous way on social networks, touching the authorities and religion. Many Hirak opponents and activists have been arrested, tried and sentenced in Algeria in a climate of repression against opponents, independent media and bloggers.

If you talk, you go to jail.

If you draw, you go to jail.

If you’re funny, you go to jail.

If you ask for your rights, you go to jail.

If you want democracy, you go to jail. Walid Kechida was sentenced to 3 years in prison by an unjust justice! pic.twitter.com/Ixg12yMKBS – Myra (@amirakati) January 4, 2021

According to the CNLD, arrests and arrests targeting anti-regime activists are daily occurrences despite the halt of weekly Hirak demonstrations since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.