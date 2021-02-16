It is the immense crowd of the highlights… They came from Algiers, Constantine, Annaba, Oran and other regions of the country to commemorate the day of February 16, 2019, kick off of a uninterrupted cycle of peaceful mass protests across the country. Six days later, from February 22, the country will live for more than a year to the rhythm of a powerful popular breath with historical consequences: the fall of Bouteflika after twenty years in power and the laying bare of the corruption that fed the reigning plutocracy. Under pressure, the strong clan of the army in the maneuver inducts at the head of the state Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a man of the seraglio more or less dissident, on December 19, 2019. Unsurprisingly poorly elected (39.93% participation) , the president is always in search of legitimacy. The first year of his mandate was marked by the hunt, repression and judicial harassment against the militants of the hirak, in favor, in particular, of the health crisis which forced them to silence on the public highway. They are arrested by the dozen. In at least 90% of cases, prosecutions are based on posts critical of authorities on social media.

Judicial harassment

Sentences continue to fall a few days before the second anniversary of the hirak and as President Tebboune resumes his activities after a long recovery from a Covid-19 infection. The young Chems activist Eddine Laalami, 29, known as Brahim, was thus sentenced to two years in prison, accompanied by a fine of 200,000 dinars (1,250 euros), by the court of Bordj Bou Arreridj (East). In pre-trial detention since September 9, 2020, he had to answer to six charges. He was acquitted for three of them, but sentenced for “insulting the President of the Republic”, “contempt of body” and “publication of false information”. The prosecution had requested four years in prison and a fine of 500,000 dinars. A teacher from the University of Annaba, Mouna Bouloudenine, also a hirak activist, was sentenced, Monday, February 15, to one year in prison, including six months closed. The prosecution had requested two years in prison. She is accused of “publications that may harm the national interest”.

Two other Hirakists, Ali Naib and Nasreddine Younès, received sentences of six months in prison, including three months closed, in front of the court of Tiaret (West). Placed under judicial supervision, they were prosecuted, among other charges, of “foreign funding for acts aimed at endangering state security”, according to the National Committee for the release of detainees. Algerians are stunned to witness this judicial harassment, a few days after the judgment of student Walid Nekiche (25), tortured and raped during his custody. His revelations shocked public opinion. The Algiers prosecutor’s office ordered the opening of an investigation to shed light on the sexual abuse suffered by the young man.

The immediate release of all prisoners of conscience remains the central demand of civil society, all tendencies combined. Most likely, the first slogan for a relaunch of the hirak in the coming days. The strength of a new breath.