Algerians took to the streets again on Monday for the second anniversary of the hirak, the popular movement that has shaken power since February 2019. The protesters put the marches on hold, a year ago, due to the Covid pandemic -19. Monday, imposing processions formed in Algiers, Bejaïa, Tizi Ouzou, Annaba, Oran, Sétif, Bouira, Mostaganem, Constantine. "We did not come to celebrate, but to demand your departure", chanted the marchers, near the police lines that crisscrossed the capital. Neither the release of several dozen political prisoners this weekend, nor the announcement by President Tebboune of the holding of early legislative elections, nor the marginal cabinet reshuffle that took place on Sunday succeeded in short-circuiting the return of the movement. popular, in a context of triple economic, social and health crisis.