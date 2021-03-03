When the student hirak cunningly avoids police roadblocks… In the street for the traditional Tuesday demonstration, several hundred young people rushed into the alleys of the legendary Kasbah, a major place of resistance during the Battle of Algiers in 1957, to then reconstitute their procession in the city center, outside the contingents of uniforms supposed to stop them at the start. The march took place calmly and with determination.

“The demands of the hirak are satisfied”, President Tebboune said the day before, during a meeting with two national media, broadcast on public television. It does not matter that they have been millions in the territory chanting the calls for change since February 22, the anniversary of the movement. “The people came out to commemorate, and some for other reasons which are not all in line with the demands of the hirak”, sends the president.

The head of state has an answer to everything and closes the debates

And so it is for all the key questions of his beginning of mandate. The low rate of participation in the presidential election of December 12, 2019 (39.88%, or 9.7 million voters)? “Whatever the demands, for me those who went to the polls during the presidential election to save the Republic are 10 million Algerians”, he retains.

The legislative elections to come? No problem, ” such deadlines do not achieve high participation rates across the world ”. Are we claiming “a civil and non-military state”? ” This slogan has not changed for fifteen years. It has since emerged that a category has started attending internships in European countries where they are taught how to overthrow the system from within using this slogan and others. “

The economic situation, the level of foreign exchange reserves? “Rumors from hostile circles”, comments on the French-language newspaper Expression, close to power. According to the Head of State, it is “Old patterns, when excessive and unjustified imports made the annual bill reach up to $ 60 billion, while our real needs only amount to $ 8 billion annually”. In the current economic situation,“With oil revenues in 2020, and despite the fall in the price of a barrel, of the order of 24 billion dollars, it is three times more than our needs”.

And finally, Abdelmajid Tebboune is convinced:“The Algerian regime is well defined today. The people took to the streets and we realized their demands. “ The debate is closed.

A real lack of legitimacy

Still, the aspiration for radical change is surely not about to be extinguished.

Therefore, the president tries to go quickly and work to defuse it: electoral renewal in record time, appeal to young Hirakists to invest in elected institutions, campaign to denounce fake news and a desire to destabilize the country .

Tebboune must also fill its deficit of legitimacy. The Islamists extend their hand to him. Very weakened, the democratic formations are losing momentum. The game is tight. Carried by a strong current of the army for his singular itinerary in the Bouteflika clan – he had tried to oppose the oligarchs having been involved in cases of corruption of ministers -, Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s essential mission is to preserve, as much as possible , the nature of the system and the related interests. So he rushes headlong.