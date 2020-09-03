Economy, administration, society… eight months after his election at the head of the Algerian state, Abdelmadjid Tebboune multiplies announcements and decisions. The only file left in suspense, a black spot at the start of his mandate, is the fate of prisoners of conscience, including journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced on August 10 to three years in prison. His arrest and the severity of the verdict arouse outrage at home and abroad. He is due to appear on appeal on September 8. The committee for his release denounces “False accusations of unarmed assembly and attack on national unity”. Public opinion does not despair of seeing an amnesty for all the Hirak actors still in prison.

In the meantime, failing to undertake a radical break with the Bouteflika system demanded by the movement of February 22, Tebboune causes more or less pronounced changes, rather well received in the public. First target of the Head of State: civil society. “I made a commitment not to create a political formation. However, I need a popular base to be able to apply my presidential program. I ran for president on behalf of civil society and young people ”, he explained in an interview with the French newspaper the opinion last July 13. Therefore, some signals are sent in this direction. Tebboune proceeds in small steps. Reserved for twenty years for men of the regime and its customers, the famous Club des Pins, legendary seaside site west of Algiers, ultra-secure, is now open to the public without any restrictions. The symbolic act hits the mark. Children born under X adopted can now bear the name of their adoptive parents, the decree instituting this measure making Islamists cringe. This is well received in public opinion, abandoned childhood reaches an alarming threshold. The slowness of the Internet speed challenges the president, he gives notice to the minister concerned to remedy it in record time. Ditto for the frequent water cuts in urban areas. In both sectors, heads of state-owned enterprises were sacked immediately.

A movement in the body of the walis (prefects) pushes aside in priority those of them who have shown arrogance and contempt for citizens. Videos relating these facts regularly make the buzz on social networks. The army is not immune to this campaign of “cleaning” either. Generals are retired, some of them charged with corruption. The press also reports the investigations into the criminal cases of the two sons of Gaïd Salah, general of the army corps, deputy minister of national defense and deceased chief of staff, who pushed Bouteflika towards the exit and framed the Hirak until the election of Tebboune.

Lastly, economic recovery is at the heart of the presidential process. The stated objective is to break with the bazaar economy based solely on oil revenues, massive imports and prestigious investments. The politicians and oligarchs who sleep in prison today have drawn colossal wealth there, much of which is found in Western banks and tax havens. Tebboune aims to increase non-hydrocarbon exports to $ 5 billion by the end of 2021 and to reduce the share of these in foreign exchange earnings to 80% by the same deadline. It intends to give priority to small and medium-sized investments that create jobs, especially among young people, with tax incentives. Some 1,900 billion dinars (about 15 billion dollars) will be injected into the loan circuits. Privatization and opening up of public enterprises are also on the agenda. The fate of the employees concerned remains a gray area. Education and health, key sectors, remain for the moment the poor relations of presidential activism. In Algeria orphaned by Hirak, Tebboune is thus taking small steps… the former minister of Bouteflika who has become president is waving a white flag.

Nadjib Touaibia