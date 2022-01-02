The directive to create this body comes, while the fight against corruption was one of the prominent points in President Tebboune’s program, which arrived at El Mouradia Palace in the 2019 elections.

According to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent, the meeting chaired by Tebboune to discuss draft laws against corruption came while the trial of a number of symbols of the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was overthrown by a wide popular movement in the street, continues.

She added that the trials taking place in Algeria, which include former prime ministers, politicians and businessmen, seek accountability for the squandering of sums estimated at billions of dollars.

The Algerian president also amended the constitution in 2020, and fighting corruption was among the items, by approving the separation between money and politics.

During the recent parliamentary elections in Algeria, Tebboune revealed the rejection of 750 nominations, due to suspicions of financial corruption related to the former regime.