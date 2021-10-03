Avoiding social unrest is a priority for the authorities in Algeria, where the middle class has been hit by the high prices of some food products.

The government has blamed the price hikes, including on vegetables, fruits and meat, on speculation, which prompted it to tighten market controls.

The presidency said in a statement after a cabinet meeting that Tebboune “stressed the need to take all measures to preserve purchasing power.”

She added, “We need tight coordination between the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture, with the aim of maximizing control over agricultural materials, legumes and pasta.”