After Algeria frozen all foreign trade relations it had with Spain in June 2022 due to the government’s position on Western Sahara, things between these two countries have not gone very well.

Not only was the friendship and good cooperation treaty that these two countries had agreed to in 2002 suspended, but Last Thursday, February 16, a high commissioner of the Algerian government sued Spain.

The controversy arose because the Deputy Director General and High Responsible for the Implementation of the Trade Policy of the European Union, Denis Redonnetconfessed during a meeting in Castellón, Spain, that he was concerned about the prohibition made by Algeria of not marketing ceramic products to the European country, as stated by the newspaper ‘El País’.

as a response to this A high commissioner of the African country accused Spain of generating pressure and counterproductive gestures in the face of the relationship between Algeria, the European Union and international trade. In addition, he confessed to the ‘APS’ agency that these types of comments are due to the fact that there is great confusion between the relationship and the trade that should exist between these two countries.

The newspaper ‘El País’ also points out that this same man ordered Denis Redonnet not to defend Spain, since this country, according to him, has manipulated the Association Council, the body in charge of making decisions on the relationship between these countries. .

According to the ‘EFE’ agency, the Algerian Ministry issued a statement stating that “the new Algeria”, under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune “insists” and “sees” to establish a “fruitful and profitable” association with the EU for both parties.

