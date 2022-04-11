In the first official move against Ramadan programs, the Regulatory Authority ordered to stop broadcasting the series’ episodes for a week, starting on Monday, and obligated the channel’s management to submit an official apology to public opinion.

In a statement, the authority stated that it will take deterrent measures in the event that the channel violates this commitment.

Immediately, An-Nahar TV responded to the request of the regulating authority, and apologized to the Algerian public and its followers.

An-Nahar explained in her apology letter that the scenes that sparked the controversy were broadcast inadvertently, and stressed that she did not intend to offend her viewers, and that she was keen to observe the values ​​of the Algerians.

The series “Love of Kings” is considered one of the most important Ramadan works shown on Algerian television channels, and it is a Tunisian production, directed by Tunisian director Nasr El-Din Sohaili and filmed in Tunisia.

The television work brings together a group of prominent Tunisian and Algerian actors, led by well-known actress Mina Lachtar, Mourad Ougit, Ahmed Zitouni and Souad Sobki from Algeria. From Tunisia, actresses Mona Noureddine, Jamal Al-Madani, Fathi Al-Maslamani, Chadli Al-Arfawi, Maryam Ben Mami and Firas Al-Obeidi.

The work is adapted from the Turkish series Al-Ashq Al-Fakher, and tells in a comic form the story of an aristocratic family that lives through many events and conflicts.

Big campaign against work

In conjunction with its presentation on the Algerian channel, the series is also shown on one of the Tunisian channels, and during the week of Ramadan achieved a high viewership in Algeria.

The series turned into a public and private conversation on social media in Algeria, due to the bold scenes that it began showing after the fifth episode.

The controversy reached Friday sermons, where the imams of some mosques referred to the content of Ramadan programs that are shown through private channels, and called on the authorities to intervene to stop what they considered a violation of the values ​​of society.

As a result, the content of the series became a subject of discussion in the parliament, where Parliamentarian Ezzedine Zahouf asked the Minister of Communication a written question regarding broadcasting such series during the month of Ramadan.

Representative Zahouf said that there are programs that contain indecent scenes and contradict the norms of Algerian society, which are broadcast during the holy month.

In the face of this campaign, the heroes of the series on the Algerian side preferred to remain silent and not to comment in any way.

Between moral decision and artistic criticism

Art critic and director Adel Mohsen said that stopping work in his locality due to the specificity of the month in which it is shown, stressing that stopping work reveals another aspect of the chaos of programs and dramas by marginalizing the role of the viewing committee in the channels.

On the other hand, the critic and professor at the University of Biskra, Mohamed El-Amin Bahri, believes that the Regulatory Authority is not a technical body, and the difference between its work and artistic criticism is vast.

Bahri told Sky News Arabia: “The control authority is a moral body that takes into account public taste and values ​​in society, and on this basis it issues its decisions.”

Bahri confirmed that the regulating authority in Algeria, since it was established in 2016, has closed TV channels based on ethical, not technical, controls.

Lamin pointed out that the technical reviewer does not focus on the ethical aspects, but rather is concerned with the content of the script, the dramatic structure and the management of the actors.

The university professor said: “If the control authority was a technical body, it would not have ordered the suspension of works, whatever their technical level.”