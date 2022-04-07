During the first week of Ramadan, manifestations of solidarity among Algerians were characterized by various forms, including organizing Ramadan breakfast tables for passersby, distributing iftar meals, in addition to collecting and providing food aid to needy families, through volunteer youth or working for charitable social work associations.

Experience “Al Sabeel Restaurant”

Volunteer work in Algeria is not limited to charities only, but extends to individual volunteers who seek with self-efforts and limited possibilities, to draw a smile on the faces of poor and needy families during the month of Ramadan.

Among those who contribute to charitable volunteer work in the first days of Ramadan, the name of Muammar Maghraoui stands out, who, accompanied by benefactors in the state of Chlef, west of Algiers, established the “Rahma Restaurant”, which is dedicated to preparing breakfast for more than 200 passersby daily.

With a cheerful face that reflects a strong will to work in solidarity, the activist in the charitable field, Muammar Maghraoui, explained to “Sky News Arabia” his experience, saying that he stands at the “Al-Sabeel Restaurant” in his city “in order to break the fast of many passers-by and workers who work away from their families after a day.” We also provide daily hot meals to the needy and orphans.”

Maghraoui, who has experienced volunteer work for many years, considered that these charitable initiatives that his followers participate in in the virtual world through social networking sites “carry a social and humanitarian message, and confirm that there are individuals in society who think of each other in times of adversity.”

He added that this is evidence that “the Algerian youth are aware and adhere to their traditional social values ​​of solidarity and interdependence, whether in the month of Ramadan or otherwise.”

Despite the difficult economic situation caused by the Corona epidemic and its impact on purchasing power, and the recent rise in food prices in the markets, Maghrawi stressed that the benefactors did not stop supporting their solidarity campaigns with various commodities, “goodness does not stop in this country.”

Distributing 30,000 food parcels

The Algerian Red Crescent launched a solidarity program for the month of Ramadan, although its activity continues throughout the year. On this occasion, it was directed to open restaurants for collective breakfast, and to distribute thousands of food parcels to needy families.

In this context, the President of the Algerian Red Crescent, Saida bin Habilis, confirmed that the solidarity services of the Algerian Red Crescent are not “situational” only in the month of Ramadan, explaining that “the distribution of food aid accompanied all the aid provided since the beginning of the Corona pandemic two years ago.”

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Bin Hubailis said that since the beginning of Ramadan, “30,000 food parcels have been distributed to families in need of social assistance, and breakfast restaurants have been opened in remote places or those where there are construction workshops for the workers there to benefit from.” In addition to passers-by and homeless people.

The President of the Algerian Red Crescent indicated that her association “does not have a budget and all the assistance it obtains is thanks to donors and partners from charitable and humanitarian associations”, calling for the need to continue the spirit of solidarity beyond the month of Ramadan, to remain throughout the year, in order to reinforce the principle of synergy between citizens one country.