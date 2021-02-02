The prosecutor of the court of Dar El Beida, in Algiers, had requested life imprisonment against Walid Nekkiche.

An Algerian student protestor accused in particular of “conspiracy against the state” was sentenced on the night of February 1 to 2 in six months in prison. In preventive detention for more than a year, Walid Nekkiche was released on Tuesday morning, welcomed by a small crowd of supporters in front of El-Harrach prison in Algiers. “I would have preferred to be acquitted, but it does not matter, it is already not too bad (to be outside)”, he commented in videos shared on social networks (in Berber, below).



The young student Walid Nekkiche leaving prison this Tuesday. Acquitted on criminal charges but sentenced to 6 months in prison for distributing and possessing leaflets to undermine the interest of the country). His co-accused Kamel Bensaad acquitted pic.twitter.com/Q3IR9LXQfk – Messir Hamid (@MessirHamid) February 2, 2021

The prosecutor of the court of Dar El Beida in Algiers had requested life imprisonment against the student, who was being prosecuted for “conspiracy against the state”, “attack on the integrity of the national territory” and “incitement of the population to take up arms”, very serious charges under Algerian law. Originally from Tizi Ouzou, in Kabylia, he was accused of belonging to the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylia (MAK), an illegal separatist organization, according to Algerian media. He was sentenced to six months in prison for “distribution and possession of leaflets to harm the interest of the country”, according to the CNLD, National Committee for the Release of Prisoners, a support association for prisoners of conscience in Algeria.

Walid Nekkiche was arrested on November 26, 2019 in Algiers during a weekly march by students of the Hirak, the popular protest movement born in February 2019. During the trial, which began on Monday, February 1, the young man said have been “sexually, physically and verbally assaulted by the security services during his interrogation”, CNLD reported. His co-accused, Kamel Bensaad, 43 years old and also from Tizi Ouzou, was acquitted. He was also arrested on November 26, 2020. The defense collective, made up of more than ten lawyers, had denounced “the use of an arsenal of repressive articles” on the basis of a “empty folder”.

“All prisoners of conscience should be released. No one should be jailed for expressing their opinion peacefully,” Amnesty International Algeria reacted on Twitter after the release of Walid Nekkiche.

Walid Nekkiche on his release from prison a few minutes ago. All prisoners of conscience must be released. No one should be jailed for expressing their opinion peacefully. #FreeDopinion Detainees #Algeria pic.twitter.com/cZ2DAfdWVe – Amnesty Algeria (@AmnestyAlgerie) February 2, 2021

According to the CNLD, some 80 people are currently imprisoned in Algeria in connection with the protests of the “Hirak” and / or individual freedoms. Prosecutions based in at least 90% of cases on publications critical of the authorities on social networks.