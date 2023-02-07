A team from the Algerian Civil Defense left the country on Monday evening, heading to Syria to participate in rescue and relief operations following the violent earthquake that struck the country.
Interior Minister Ibrahim Murad supervised the operation, in implementation of the instructions of the country’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The Algerian team consists of 86 members, equipped with various equipment necessary to intervene and search under the rubble.
On the other hand, Murad, accompanied by the President of the Algerian Red Crescent, Ibtisam Hamalawi, supervised the shipment of humanitarian aid to Syria and Turkey, with an estimated load of 210 tons. A rescue team comprising 86 members of the Civil Defense left Algeria earlier on Monday heading to Turkey to contribute to the rescue and relief efforts as a result of the earthquake that struck large areas of the country.
Algeria sends rescue team humanitarian aid Syria
